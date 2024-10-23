Listeners of Slater & Marjo may have heard us speaking recently with local and state law enforcement, the district attorney, local government, bank presidents and more about scamming in Massachusetts.

Credit card skimmers have been found at a local Cumberland Farms convenience store, con people going door to door pretending to have extra asphalt, local supermarkets putting skimmer stoppers on their, people posing as tree service people looking to remove stumps for free while another person sneaks into the back door of your home to rummage through your stuff. We have heard it all.

People are desperate and will go to desperate measures to steal. If something sounds fishy, it probably is. The elderly population in Massachusetts is particularly at risk of becoming victims of fraud.

North Adams, MA Police Department Facebook

Experts In Mass. Say This Is A Scammer 'Dead Giveaway'

Gift cards. If someone is imploring you pay them in gift cards, or are demanding some sort of payment in the form of gift card, hang up the phone. Visa gift cards and more are untraceable and that's exactly what the scammer wants.

Gift cards were responsible for $228 million in scams last year

The simple truth is that if someone asks you to pay for goods, services, fines, fees, or to “protect” your bank account by buying and sharing gift card details, it’s a scam.

Unfortunately, despite more people being aware of the dangers of gift card scams, they’ve continued to skyrocket in recent years. According to the latest data from the Federal Trade Commission -aura.com

