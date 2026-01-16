Two Massachusetts Stores Sold Massive Unclaimed Lottery Prizes
A recent a $1.817 billion Powerball jackpot in a Christmas Eve drawing, ended the lottery game’s three-month stretch without a top-prize winner and gave the U.S. it's latest rash of lottery fever.
The massive payout had residents from Massachusetts to California daydreaming of a record-breaking payout, but folks here in the Bay State might be sitting on a fortune that they don't even know about.
Two unclaimed Massachusetts Lottery prizes worth a combined $150,000 are set to expire within the next week, and officials are urging players to check their tickets before time runs out.
The Massachusetts state lotto has a policy that all lottery prizes must be claimed within one year of the drawing. If prize money of any amount goes unclaimed it is returned to the Commonwealth as part of the Lottery’s net profit, which is distributed to all 351 cities and towns.
Two rather large unclaimed prizes in Massachusetts are about to expire, one worth $100,000 and one worth $50,000. Here is the ticket info and where it was sold.
$100,000 Mass Cash prize - West Main Gas & Diesel at 577 West Main Street in Hyannis
- Drawing date: January 20, 2025
- Winning numbers: 10-16-17-18-31
$50,000 Powerball prize - Morrissey Boulevard Wines & Liquors at 711 Morrissey Boulevard in Dorchester
- Drawing date: January 18, 2025
- Winning numbers: 14-31-35-64-69, Powerball: 23