Fabric & Craft Chain Closing Locations Nationwide, Including Massachusetts

Massachusetts is a great place to live. Residents and visitors have their choice of city or county life, plenty of restaurants, and of course, plenty of shopping.

Massachusetts is home to an abundance of independent retailers from book stores, to sports equipment and gift shops. While small and family-owned businesses are a vital part of the state's economy, big box stores have their place in Massachusetts as well.

One of the country's most prominent craft retailers announced they had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March of last year and now we are seeing subsequent store closings.

In March, Joann Fabric and Craft's public bankruptcy filing listed over $2.4 billion in total debts after the chain saw a sharp decline in business since the pandemic.

Joanns confirmed the bankruptcy would force them to close eight stores in Iowa, North Carolina, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York and Massachusetts, according to Retail Drive.

The one store in Massachusetts that is slated to close is the Holyoke location situated at 2267 Northampton St. in the Holyoke Shopping Center. Doors are scheduled to close permanently on January 12.

Aside from the impending closure of the Holyoke store, there are still 20 other Massachusetts locations of Joann Fabrics and Crafts:

Billerica - 199 Boston Road, Billerica, MA

Burlington - 43 Middlesex Tpke., Burlington, MA

East Walpole - 96 Providence Hwy., East Walpole, MA

Hadley - 367 Russell St. Ste. A06, Hadley, MA

Hanover - 1302 Washington St., Hanover, MA

Hyannis - 665 Iyannough Road, Hyannis, MA

Leominster - 100 Commercial Road Space H, Leominster, MA

Ludlow - 433 Center St. Ste. B, Ludlow, MA

Methuen - 436 Broadway, Methuen, MA

Middleton - 232A South Main St., Middleton, MA

Milford - 91 Medway Road Ste. 3, Milford, MA

Natick - 244 Worcester St., Natick, MA

North Attleboro - 1360 South Washington St. Unit 3, North Attleboro, MA

North Dartmouth - 454 State Road, North Dartmouth, MA

Pittsfield - 457 Dalton Ave., Pittsfield, MA

Raynham - 300 New State Hwy., Raynham, MA

Saugus - 1073 Broadway, Saugus, MA

Seekonk - 85 Highland Ave., Seekonk, MA

Shrewsbury - 1000 Boston Tpke., Shrewsbury, MA

Westford - 174 Littleton Road, Westford, MA

Nationwide, Joann currently operates around 850 stores in 49 states, according to the company’s website.