Western MA Sheriff’s Department Warn of New Facebook Marketplace Scam
The Sheriff’s Office in Berkshire County is alerting the public to the latest ongoing scam reported recently by multiple concerned residents.
In this latest ploy, an individual is contacting members of the community and claiming they must sell personal items on Facebook Marketplace to help cover a family member’s medical and assisted-living expenses. These scammers are using stolen Facebook profiles to appear legitimate or are contacting individuals by phone using spoofed phone numbers.
Residents are strongly advised not to engage with these individuals on Facebook or elsewhere. Please use caution when buying or selling items on Facebook Marketplace. If you do not recognize a phone number, do not answer the call.
The Sherriff's Office reminds residents to never provide personal or financial information to unknown individuals. Scammers can use this information for a variety of criminal activities.