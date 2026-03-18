Massachusetts residents, including yours truly, are receiving a text claiming to be from the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV).

I received the text last night. If you haven't received it yet, this is what you may see if/when you receive it:

Massachusetts RMV-Citation Compliance Required

Deadline: March 19 - Action Begins: March 20

Our system shows an outstanding traffic ticket linked to your account. To prevent any inconvenience, please complete payment by March 19, 2026. If not resolved by this date, the following may take effect March 20:

The citation being added to your driving record, possible suspension of vehicle registration, temporary suspension of driving privileges (up to 30 days), additional administrative fees, and further collection of legal action that may affect your credit.

Please submit your payment through the official RMV website prior to the enforcement date: https://mass.org-cxver.bond/dmv

Reply "A" to refresh this notice. Click the link above to proceed.

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Obviously, this is a scam as the RMV would never send an unsolicited "do this or else" message, especially by text. According to a press release, the RMV only accepts payments in person or on the official RMV website: www.mass.gov/RMV. I ignored the text when I received it and didn't act on any of the urgent demands that were provided in the text.

Here's Where You Can Report Fraudulent Activity

Furthermore, the press release states that reports of fraudulent websites can be directed to the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office and the Federal Trade Commission.

Customers with additional questions about how to identify and avoid scams can contact the Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation by calling the Consumer Hotline at (617) 973-8787, or toll-free in Massachusetts at (888) 283-3757.

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