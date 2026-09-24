Summer has come and gone, and Massachusetts folks are settling into the crisp, cool fall air. We're waking up to cool mornings and starting to put on sweatshirts during the evenings, while the middays still serve up mild weather. You may have to plan for two outfits per day during this time of year. For me, it's the perfect weather. I really love it.

Soon we'll see more tourists throughout Massachusetts and Berkshire County as they will be getting out and partaking in the art of leaf peeping. Who can blame them? The foliage is absolutely beautiful in Massachusetts this time of year.

We'll also see more Halloween decorations on houses and little ones in the stores picking out their costumes for Halloween. I can't wait to see what my daughter chooses for a costume this year. Plus, since I will be going trick-or-treating with her, I'll have an excuse to wear a costume this year.

Get Ready to See More of a Few Types of Animals This Fall

Fall in Massachusetts is also a time when some wild animals will become more prevalent and visible along your travels. Much of their visibility has to do with breeding season and preparing for winter. So which animals are becoming more prevalent during fall in Massachusetts?

Plan on Seeing More of These Types of Animals During Fall in Massachusetts Reasons for increased visibility include breeding season and preparing for winter. Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media

READ MORE: Here's When Black Bear Sightings Will Die Down in Massachusetts

So keep your eyes open when you are out and about this fall. You are bound to see some of nature's most beautiful creatures. Have you seen any of these animals yet this fall?