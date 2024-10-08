Clock Change in Massachusetts: Here’s When We Turn Them Back an Hour

Massachusetts is home to beautiful views to the point where tourists come near and far to catch a glimpse of our natural wonders. The fall season is particularly popular for people exploring the natural beauty the Bay State has to offer. Fall foliage is in full swing and there is no shortage of leaf-peeping opportunities here in New England. But if you want to explore our natural sites the days will be getting shorter very soon.

Some People Despise the Loss of Light But There are Some Fun Things That Happen During This Period

Many people are not fans of the shorter days. 4 pm can feel like 9 pm as the days get shorter and shorter. While I don't mind having shorter days, it also means I don't have as much time to get outdoor projects done which is a bit of a pain for me. However, the shorter days also signify fun times ahead. The holiday season, outdoor play in the snow for the kids, and winter sports all occur during the end of Daylight Saving Time. So Daylight Saving Time coming to an end isn't necessarily a bad thing.

What Would Happen if We Elminated Daylight Saving Time?

While many people would be happy to do away with the twice-a-year time change, you may find yourself in a depressed state if Daylight Saving Time was eliminated. In the winter months, the sun wouldn't come out until late morning long after kids are in school and parents are at work. This also calls back to safety for kids going to school in the morning.

Daylight Saving Time is here to stay at least for now. So whether you live in Springfield, Worcester, Boston, etc. make sure you set your clock back one hour before you go to bed on Saturday evening, Nov. 2 because we officially fall back at 2 am on Sunday, Nov. 3. Get ready for shorter days ahead.

