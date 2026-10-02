Massachusetts Residents Can Expect to See These 4 Pests in Their Homes This Fall

Massachusetts folks are out and about enjoying the fall weather. Lots of people are taking walks, hikes, strolls, and some bike rides. It's the perfect time of year to enjoy comfortable temperatures and take in all of the beauty Mother Nature has to offer.

It's also that time of year when some pests are preparing for winter. This means that some of those pests want to take up shelter in your home. Whether it's your basement, garage, or other areas of the home, it's quite possible you'll see and/or hear critters making their home in your home this fall and winter. So which critters want to take shelter and become part of your family this fall? According to A&M Pest Control, here's what you may see.

Pests That Want to Take Shelter in Your Home This Fall Massachusetts residents can expect to see these pests in their homes this fall. Remember, prevention is key. Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media

The best thing you can do for prevention is not to keep anything around in your home, garage, etc. that will attract these pests. Remember, they are always looking for shelter. Blankets, food, and unsealed cracks should be corrected right away. Case in point, I made the mistake of keeping an old ripped-up blanket in my garage. A couple of weeks ago, when I went to move the blanket, I found a mouse and a couple of baby mice running from the area. That was a blunder on my part. Needless to say, that blanket is gone, the family of mice is gone, and traps have been set in my garage. Will they still come in? Probably. They still want to get out of the cold. Diligence counts when eliminating pests, and prevention is key.

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