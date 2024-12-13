Discount Retailer Closing Over 300 Stores in 2025, What About Massachusetts?

The retail industry continues to see a downward spiral and Massachusetts is no exception. Popular brands throughout the Bay State and the rest of the country have either closed completely or had to close underperforming stores to remain in business.

With inflation remaining constant in the economy, shoppers are forced to tighten their belts and either cut back on items they have purchased in the past or shop around for the best prices even if that means departing from a retailer that they have been loyal to for many years.

It's a whole new ball game when you're forced to choose between paying for rent, heat, groceries, car repairs and the list goes on. Finding better prices is essential when you're placed in this unfortunate position.

It appears that the 'Retail Apocalypse' isn't going away any time soon and businesses like Advanced Auto Parts and Macy's are planning on making some big cuts and closures in 2025.

One business that has 600 closures as part of its track record for 2024 is discount retailer Family Dollar. The closures don't end there. Family Dollar plans to close an additional 370 stores in 2025 and 30 Dollar Tree stores in the next few years. These closures are taking place as these locations are considered "underperforming stores."

Will Massachusetts Stores be Part of the Upcoming Closures?

There's no word yet as to which stores will be part of the upcoming closures or if any Massachusetts stores will be closing. Family Dollar has stores throughout Massachusetts including the cities of Boston, Worcester, Springfield, and many others.

