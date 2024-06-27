Iconic Grammy Winner Lists Stunning Cape Cod, Massachusetts Estate

Massachusetts is a fantastic place to live and visit. From picturesque Cape Cod beaches to the iconic Boston skyline and west to the beautiful mountains of the Berkshires, the state truly has something for everyone.

Along with Massachusetts' diverse landscapes, the state is home to some pretty amazing properties just as varied. From gorgeous mountain retreats in The Berkshires to stunning Beacon Hill townhomes and of course, jaw-dropping Cape Cod beachfront estates.

One well-known celebrity is looking to unload his beach vacation escape on the Cape, for the bargain price of $12,500,000.

Emmy, Grammy Award Winning Celeb Lists Chatham, Massachusetts Beach Front Estate

Award-winning actor and singer Harry Conick, Jr. has listed his palatial beachfront home in Chatham, Massachusetts.

The New Orleans born singer, pianist, composer, actor, and former television host has sold over 30 million records worldwide, has had seven top 20 U.S. albums, and earned more number-one albums than any other artist in U.S. jazz chart history as of 2009.

Concick, Jr. is also known for his acting, appearing in movies like Copy Cat, Independence Day, Hope Floats, and more. He has won three Grammy Awards and two Emmy Awards for his body of work.

Conick, Jr. has just listed his amazing beach home located in the picturesque Cape Cod town of Chatham, Massachusetts. According to land records, the property was last purchased in 2006 for $5.3 million and is now listed for $12,500,000.

Listed by Paul E Grover and Matthew de Groot at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties the five-bed, five-and-a-half bath property is 5,308 square feet and sits on 1.32 acres of oceanfront land.

Set in the heart of Chatham Village, yet a world apart, 23 Oyster Pond Lane offers an extraordinary lifestyle in one of New England's most sought after communities. Hidden behind tall hedges, a winding driveway gives way to park-like grounds with manicured gardens and mature trees that set the stage for an inimitable seaside estate. Grand and inviting, the five-bedroom colonial residence is ideally perched on a bluff with panoramic views of Oyster Pond and Chatham Village. Paul Grover

The interior of the home balances old-world craftsmanship and modern luxury with exquisite attention to detail throughout. The gourmet kitchen caters to indoor and outdoor living with French doors that open to a waterside terrace and swimming pool. The well-appointed primary suite is accessed via a private staircase, complete with a walk-in closet, study, and en suite bathroom.

At the edge of the lawn, a private dock and boathouse offer endless activities on the water with easy access to Nantucket Sound and the Atlantic Ocean. This magnificent estate is located a short walk from Oyster Pond Beach, Main Street, and everything else Chatham has to offer.

Check out a tour of the home below.