‘Famous’ Jailed Killer Housed In This Massachusetts Prison

If you research the most dangerous jails or prisons in New England, the Souza-Baranowksi Correctional Center always comes up. Massachusetts' only post conviction maximum security prison is located in Lancaster, although the mailing address is in Shirley.

'Famous' Jailed Killer Housed In Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center In Massachusetts

The son of famous Red Sox player and color commentator Jerry Remy, Jared Remy is serving a life sentence at this maximum security prison.

This was a horrific story when it made headline news in August of 2013. This was the son of beloved Red Sox player and NESN broadcaster Jerry Remy and caused tremendous controversy for he and his family. Jerry, along with battling cancer, anxiety, and depression before he died, had to deal with the public blowback from his son's "unforgivable" crime.

Jared brutally murdered his girlfriend Jennifer Martel and was sentenced to life in prison without the option for parole in 2014.

Remy was a menace for years before the killing of his girlfriend, struggling with mental health issues and steroid abuse.

Remy has been involved in many an altercation within the walls of Massachusetts' only maximum security prison.

Souza-Baranowski Correctional was also where convicted killer and former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez was housed.

Hernandez, who was found guilty of murder in the first degree in the killing of Odin Lloyd in April of 2015, died by suicide inside the prison in April of 2017. Remy and Hernandez were cellmates at one point.

The Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center houses nearly 700 inmates.