2 Massive Animals are Some of the Fastest in Massachusetts
Massachusetts has a variety of wild animals, and this time of year, you may see some of the bigger ones out and about looking for food. A helpful tip: don't roll your garbage containers to the curb until trash day. I learned this the hard way when I set my trash out the night before and spent 45 minutes the next morning cleaning up the mess, but I digress.
Some of the animals Massachusetts folks may see or hear right now include black bears, moose, deer, coyotes, skunks, raccoons, and the list goes on. According to AZ Animals, two of the bigger animals from this list are some of the fastest in Massachusetts.
According to the site, the average adult moose weighs 1,000 pounds and, at that weight, can reach a maximum of 35 miles per hour. Now, that's pretty impressive. The website mass.gov states that moose can be found in most of western and central Massachusetts, with occasional sightings in eastern Massachusetts.
These huge animals are also pretty fast. Full-grown black bears can reach anywhere from 20 to 30 miles per hour and can be found throughout Massachusetts. You'll find them in the Berkshires, Worcester, Springfield, and in many areas in the western and central part of the state. They are expanding their range eastward.
Those are just two of the animals found in Massachusetts that can reach high speeds, which is impressive when you consider their mass. AZ Animals also included some other fast animals on its list that are found in Massachusetts. You can check out the full list here.
