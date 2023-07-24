Four Massachusetts Towns Have the Fastest Selling Homes in the Country

The housing market has been wild for the past three years and Massachusetts has been no exception.

Berkshire County, Massachusetts is home to some pretty incredible real estate. From stunning mountain getaways to historical homes brought into the modern era, there truly is something for everyone in the bucolic Berkshire hills.

The Berkshires aren't the only hot real estate market in Massachusetts. In fact, four cities and towns in Massachusetts made a recently compiled list of areas throughout the United States where homes are selling the fastest. The speed at which a home is sold is a great indicator of a hot seller's market.

Recent data was taken from Redfin and analyzed by Stacker to compile a list of areas where homes are selling the fastest in the United States. Areas were ranked by shortest duration homes stayed on the market in the month of November and any ties were broken by the highest number of total homes sold in that time period.

Where Are Homes Selling the Fastest in Massachusetts?

In a national ranking of metro areas selling the fastest, four areas in Massachusetts made the list.

#35 - Springfield, MA

Located in western Massachusetts, Springfield has a population of just under 156,000 people, making it the third-largest city in the state. In the month of November, homes were on the market for an average of just 23 days. 586 were sold that month with a median sale price of $305,000.

#33 - Worcester

Located between Springfield and Boston, Worcester has a population of just under 204,000 people, making it the second-largest city in Massachusetts. In the month of November, homes were on the market for just 22 days. 812 homes were sold that month with a median price of $375,000.

#30 Boston

One of the oldest cities in the country, Boston is the capital city of Massachusetts and boasts a population of just under 673,000 people. In the month of November homes in Boston lasted just 22 days on the market. 3,303 homes were sold that month with a median sale price of $642,500.

#19 Barnstable Town

Located on Cape Cod, a premier vacation destination in Massachusetts, Barnstable Tow has a population of just under $50,000 people. In the month of November, homes in Barnstable spent a mere 17 days on the market. 388 homes sold in that time period with a median sale price of $637,250.

Check out the entire list compiled below.