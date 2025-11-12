These Massachusetts City Residents Named Most Obese in the State

It's no secret that America has a problem with obesity and Massachusetts is certainly not excluded from that problem.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 42 percent of adults in the United States are obese. That's an increase of over 10% since 2000. In Massachusetts, 59.3 percent of adults are considered overweight, with a body mass index of 25 or greater, while 23.0% of adults are considered obese, with a body mass index of 30 or greater.

In comparison to the rest of the country, Massachusetts is one of the "healthiest" states. There are 47 other states more obese than the Commonwealth, so as a whole we're doing pretty well. Washington D.C., Utah, and Colorado are the three states with the lowest rate of obesity.

Even though Massachusetts ranks well as a healthy state by comparison, there are still cities within the state that have a high rate of obesity. WalletHub recently conducted a study and ranked the most obese cities in the country. To achieve their results, the analytics company compared a large number of the most populated U.S. metro areas across 19 key indicators of weight-related problems. Their data set ranges from the share of physically inactive adults to projected obesity rates by 2030 to healthy-food access.

Despite its overall health, two cities in Massachusetts ranked in the top 100 most obese cities in the country.

These are the Two Most Obese Cities in Massachusetts

Springfield, Massachusetts with a population of just under 156,000 people came in as the 71st most obese city. Worcester, Massachusetts with a population of just under 206,000 people came in at number 80.