Bay State Has Over 25 Locations Of America’s New Fave Supermarket, But Only 1 In Western MA
Guess what, Massachusetts residents? According to a recent nationwide poll, America's favorite supermarket has 26 stores in the Commonwealth. However, the majority of them are in the eastern part of the state. Western Mass only has ONE location.
According to a new report from the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), the only Western Massachusetts location for America's favorite supermarket is to be found in Hadley. At 375 Russell Street, to be precise.
According to ACSI, the new #1 best-rated supermarket chain has officially surpassed Publix and Costco as the top grocery chain in America. Sadly, for Western Massachusetts residents in the Berkshires, you'll have to do some traveling to shop there.
What supermarket am I referring to? Why...Trader Joe's, of course! The chain has proven to be very popular with grocery shoppers, and there are only 8 states that do not have at least one Trader Joe's store, believe it or not.
Unfortunately, all but one of the Massachusetts locations are spread throughout the greater Boston area, suburbs, and other regions on the eastern side of the state. Except for that lone store in Hadley. Perhaps, we will see a location in Berkshire County soon!
Here are the top 10 for America's Best Retailers (Supermarkets), according to ACSI's report:
- Trader Joe's
- Publix (one of my all-time favorites)
- H-E-B
- Sam's Club (Walmart)
- Aldi
- Costco
- Whole Foods (Amazon)
- Shop Rite
- Target
- Ahold Delhaize USA (Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Hannaford...)
To take a look at the full survey, please visit ACSI's website here.
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