Most Massachusetts Families Will Require This Item on Thanksgiving 2024
Massachusetts families will be joining together for this year's Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, Nov. 28. We're just days away from the big gathering. In my household, we're almost wrapped up getting everything we need to prepare for the meal. I learned from past Thanksgiving gatherings that it's wise to prepare early.
Many people around the state will be sitting down to a juicy turkey dinner and I started wondering if there was any particular side dish that Massachusetts holds as its #1 favorite and it turns out there is one in particular.
What is the Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dish of Massachusetts Residents?
Utilizing Google Trends, BetMassachusetts.com analyzed the most popular Thanksgiving side dishes of Bay State residents by looking at the search results of each side dish from 11/01/2023 to 11/30/2023. Let's take a look at the top five favorites of Massachusetts.
Massachusetts' Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dishes
It's Interesting to see that macaroni & cheese and Brussels sprouts ranked so well. Those are two items that never make it to my Thanksgiving menu and I would have thought that mashed potatoes would have placed higher than macaroni and cheese. I never think of mac & cheese as a Thanksgiving side dish but apparently many in the Bay State do.
Breaking it Down By Massachusetts Cities
Below are the favorite side dishes of three of the major cities in Massachusetts
Boston
Stuffing – 45%
Mac & Cheese – 19%
Mashed Potatoes – 15%
Springfield
Stuffing – 45%
Mac & Cheese – 17%
Green Bean Casserole – 13%
Mashed Potatoes – 13%
New Bedford
Stuffing – 43%
Mac & Cheese – 19%
Mashed Potatoes – 16%
Do any of these findings surprise you and which side dishes will be at your Thanksgiving gathering this year?
