FBI Offering $10k Reward for Information on Missing Massachusetts Man

Massachusetts is a great place to live. The state boasts natural beauty from Cape Cod beaches to the mountains of the Berkshires, good schools, and a great real estate market always puts Massachusetts towards the top of the most desirable places to live in the United States.

One of the many reasons why people love living in Massachusetts is safety. In fact, New England as a whole reported the lowest number of instances of violent crime and property crime per year.

Massachusetts Named 5th Safest State 2023

In 2023, a study by WalletHub ranked Massachusetts as the 5th safest state in the country.

Despite the general safety of the state, there unfortunately is some crime, and investigators are now asking for the public's help in a murder case that is almost 20 years old.

FBI Offering $10,000 Reward for Information on Missing Massachusetts Man Found Dead in Maine

According to Boston News 25, the FBI is offering $10,000 to folks who have information that could lead agents to the location of Miguel Oliveras. Oliveras, a resident of Boston, went missing in 2006, had been a cold case for almost 20 years. He was 18 at the time.

Just last year mother of Oliveras told the Boston news outlet that she believed her son had been set up for murder when he went to Maine to visit his then girlfriend.

Investigators said they are offering $10,000 for any information that leads to Miguel Oliveras in a press conference that took place yesterday.