Feds Arrest Pittsfield, MA High School Dean On Cocaine Charges

The following is a release from U.S. Attorneys Office:

Two Pittsfield men, including the Dean of Pittsfield High School, have been arrested and charged today for allegedly conspiring to traffic large quantities of cocaine in Western Massachusetts.

Lavante Wiggins, 30, of Pittsfield and Theodore Warren, a/k/a “Monty,” 42, also of Pittsfield, were charged with one count each of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. The defendants were arrested this morning and released on conditions following an initial appearance in federal court in Springfield this afternoon.

According to the charging documents, Wiggins, the Dean of Students at Pittsfield High School, operated a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that distributed large amounts of cocaine in and around the Pittsfield area. It is alleged that Warren is a trusted member of the DTO who serves as a runner for Wiggins. According to the charging documents, in August 2024, Wiggins expressed concern that he was under investigation and that he would send Warren to complete drug sales and deliver cocaine. It is alleged that one of Wiggins’ customers amassed a debt of more than $34,000 for cocaine that Wiggins provided on credit. It is further alleged that Wiggins and Warren then went about collecting on that debt while continuing to supply large amounts of cocaine to that customer. Specifically, Wiggins allegedly directed Warren to distribute cocaine to that customer on four separate occasions between September and December 2024: approximately 91 grams of cocaine on Sept. 10, 2024; approximately 100 grams of cocaine on Oct. 14, 2024; 125 grams of cocaine on Oct. 31, 2024; and 150 grams of cocaine on Dec. 10, 2024.

The charge of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute cocaine provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy and Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division made the announcement today. Valuable assistance was provided by the Holyoke, Springfield, Chicopee, West Springfield, Easthampton and Pittsfield Police Departments; Berkshire, Hampden and Franklin County Sherriff’s Offices; Massachusetts State Police; and the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Neil L. Desroches, Chief of the Springfield Branch Unit, is prosecuting the case.

The details contained in the charging documents are allegations. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Pittsfield Superintendent of Schools Joe Curtis sent out a memo on Wednesday stating that Wiggins was being place on administrative leave effective immediately.