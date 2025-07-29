Strike Ends At Fenway Park, Not Why You Think, Though

The strike is over, but not with employee victory yet.

Over 1,000 concession workers at Fenway Park and MGM Music Hall went on strike for three days during a Boston Red Sox series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. This was the first strike in Fenway’s 113-year history, led by the union Unite Here Local 26.

The workers, employed by Aramark, demanded better pay, fair scheduling, and limits on automated machines like self-checkout kiosks.

How Much Do Aramark Workers Earn Per Hour?

They earned about $18 an hour, which was less than workers at other ballparks like Miami’s loanDepot Park, where cashiers make $21.25. Boston’s high living costs made their wages feel unfair, and automation threatened jobs and tips.

The strike began on Friday after Aramark and the union couldn’t agree on a new contract since the old one expired in December 2024. Workers picketed outside, asking fans not to buy food or drinks inside to support them.

How Did Fans Eat at Fenway During Strike?

Aramark used temporary workers to keep concession stands open, so fans could still get food and drinks, though lines were longer, and service wasn’t as friendly. Fans could also bring in outside food, like sausages from vendors on Jersey Street, or water bottles, which helped them avoid buying inside.

Strike ends with no new Contract!

The strike ended on Monday without a new contract. The union planned it for just three days because many workers are part-time and couldn’t afford a longer strike. They hoped to pressure Aramark to negotiate better terms. Talks were set to continue, with possible future strikes if no deal was reached. -wpri.com

Compared to Fenway, where a beer costs about $14.50, other ballparks like San Diego or Baltimore often have similar high prices but sometimes offer better food options. Aramark workers at Fenway start at minimum wage, slowly reaching $18-$22 per hour, often less than at universities or other stadiums.