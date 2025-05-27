Do you ever wonder what the ebb and flow of attendance has looked like over the years of Red Sox games at Fenway Park since 1912?

We took the kids to visit family in the Boston area over the weekend and one of the things we like to do is take the Mass. Pike all the way through passing America's oldest ballpark.

There happened to be day game on Sunday and the lights towering over the green monster were all lit up as attendees of the game could be seen from the highway.

Fenway Park's Lowest Attendance Ever For A Boston Red Sox Game

cferrin cferrin loading...

If you're a Red Sox fan, you know the pain that ensued between 1918 and 2004. Signs of a possible World Series victory started in 2003 as the lovable team were just a few outs away from an ALCS championship before Aaron Boone squashed that with one swing of the bat.

2003, though, was the start of ten years of CONSISTENT sell out baseball at Fenway Park.

10 years of sell out baseball games at Fenway Park

The Red Sox finally broke their 86 year World Series drought. The won world championships in 2004, 2007, 2013, and 2018.

On May 15, 2003, the Red Sox game against the Texas Rangers sold out, beginning a sellout streak that lasted until 2013. On September 8, 2008, when the Red Sox hosted the Tampa Bay Rays, Fenway Park broke the all-time Major League record for consecutive sellouts with 456, surpassing the record previously held by Jacobs Field in Cleveland. On June 17, 2009, the park celebrated its 500th consecutive Red Sox sellout. -wikipedia.org

The worst attendance numbers in Red Sox history: 306 people in the stands

The Red Sox finished the 1964 season 72-90 and 27 games behind the first place New York Yankees.

Fenway's lowest attendance was recorded on October 1, 1964, when a game against the Cleveland Indians drew only 306 paid spectators. -thebostonglobe.com

Fenway Park's capacity in 1964 was 33,357. Yikes!