Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Kiwi

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Kiwi. Kiwi is a 2.5-year-old champagne colored ferret who arrived at Berkshire Humane Society due to landlord issues. Staff describe her as an incredibly friendly and sweet girl who is lovable and easygoing.

Kiwi enjoys attention and playtime as most ferrets do so she would love a new home where she’ll be spoiled with all the care and TLC. She’s almost one hundred percent solid on her litterbox use, which is a huge plus in everyone’s book.

Kiwi would do best in a home with children over 10 years and may enjoy the company of another ferret.

If you have the time to provide this sweet girl, please reach out to the small animal staff at Berkshire Humane Society by calling (413)-447-7878 ext. 124