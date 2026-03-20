No, Gillette Stadium Didn’t Change Its Name. Here’s What’s Going On

If you've been looking up FIFA World Cup 2026 information and noticed the games in Massachusetts are listed under "Boston Stadium," you're not imagining things. Gillette Stadium in Foxborough hasn't changed its name. FIFA just does things a little differently.

For every World Cup, FIFA rebrands all host venues using the name of the host city instead of the corporate stadium name. So Gillette Stadium becomes "Boston Stadium" for the tournament. It happens everywhere. MetLife Stadium in New Jersey becomes "New York New Jersey Stadium." Same idea.

It's a policy FIFA has used for years to keep things consistent for an international audience that may not know what Gillette, MetLife, or SoFi means. Billions of fans around the world will be watching. Not all of them know American stadium naming rights deals.

So what's actually happening at "Boston Stadium" this summer? A lot!

Massachusetts is hosting seven World Cup matches at Gillette from June 13 through July 9. The schedule includes five group stage games featuring some big names. England takes on Ghana on June 23. France and Norway square off on June 26. Scotland and Morocco meet on June 19. There is also a Round of 32 match on June 29 and a Quarterfinal on July 9. -gillettestadium.com

The stadium is currently being renovated ahead of the tournament. When finished, it will feature the largest outdoor high-definition video board in the country at 22,000 square feet.

The FIFA Fan Festival will be held at Boston City Hall Plaza and is free to attend throughout the tournament, with match screenings, food, drinks, and live entertainment.

Seven matches. One summer. And yes, it's still Gillette.