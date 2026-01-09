Cardboard Box Burn Ban in Massachusetts

Some Massachusetts folks will soon be able to burn select items as open burning season begins on January 15 and runs through May 1, but know this: there are some items you can and cannot burn.

Which Items Can You Burn During Open Burning Season in Massachusetts?

According to Mass.gov, you can burn the following during the state's open burning season:"

Brush, cane, driftwood and forestry debris (but not from commercial or industrial land clearing)

Agricultural materials, including fruit tree and bush prunings, raspberry stalks, and infected bee hives for disease control.

Trees and brush from agricultural land clearing

Fungus-infected elm wood, if no other acceptable means of disposal are available

What About Cardboard? Can You Burn Cardboard During MA's Open Burning Season?

If you think you'll be able to burn all of those cardboard boxes you collected during the holidays, think again. Cardboard is considered construction debris, which is on the " Do Not Burn" list. Cardboard can also fall under trash, and you absolutely cannot burn trash or rubbish. Probably the easiest way for you to dispose of cardboard is to recycle it.

Items You Can't Burn During Open Burning Season in Massachusetts

Leaves

Brush, trees, cane, or driftwood from commercial or industrial land clearing

Grass, hay, leaves, stumps, or tires

Construction materials or demolition debris

Household trash

Other Important Rules and Regulations Regarding Open Burning Season in Massachusetts

There are also some other rules and regulations regarding the open burning season in Massachusetts. Open burning is permissible under the following conditions:

Between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. from January 15 to May 1

At least 75 feet from all dwellings

As close as possible to the source of material being burned

When air quality is acceptable for burning. Call the MassDEP Air Quality Hotline at (800) 882-1497 or visit MassAir Online to find out if it is.

You Need a Permit to Practice Open Burning in Massachusetts

You also need to obtain a permit if your community allows open burning, which you can get from your local fire department. Learn more about the open burning season in Massachusetts by going here.

