This Massachusetts Restaurant Becomes the First to Receive a Michelin Star

Massachusetts is known for a lot of things. Its pivotal role in the country's history, some of the best colleges and universities in the world, spectacular landscapes from mountains to beaches, and in recent years the culinary scene has emerged as one of the best in the country.

Boston, Massachusetts has become a food mecca for chefs and diners alike. Local foodies and those visiting the area have a wide variety of culinary choices, from fresh seafood, to classic Italian, and Asian cuisine to Indian, even West African and Egyptian delicacies are all represented throughout the capital city.

Those who have experienced the greatness of the North End's Italian eateries or the world-class Korean cuisine in Allston know that Massachusetts' capital city has a culinary scene that rivals Los Angeles and New York, but do the professionals know that?

Foodies worldwide know that a Michelin star signifies the best of the best, however this was the first year that Massachusetts, specifically the greater Boston area, was included in the Michelin Guide. Meet Boston and the Cambridge Office for Tourism announced the partnership with the world renowned guide in May.

This Massachusetts Restaurant is The First in the State with a Michelin Star

311 Omakase, a Japanese restaurant serving omakase cuisine to the tune of $250 for an 18-course chef curated meal, has received the first Michelin star awarded in the Northeast Cities Guide.

Our Michelin inspectors were impressed by this intimate chef's counter, pale walls and light wood provide a blank canvas to show off this chef's seasonal selection of ceramic platters from Kyoto and Asheville, and thoughtfully crafted cuisine...The chef's omakase features impressive nigiri showcasing high-quality products, much imported from Japan, with a range of fish.

Many other Boston area restaurants were recommended for Michelin stars, and will be included on the prestigious website, including La Padrona, Asta, Mooncusser, Carmelina's, Lenox Sophia, Select Oyster Bar, Somaek, Toro, Wa Shin, Woods Hill Pier 4, Zhi Wei Cafe and Neptune Oyster.