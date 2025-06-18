First Case of Mosquito Born Illness Confirmed in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is a wonderful state to live in, work in, and visit. From its picturesque Berkshire mountains to the stunning city skyline of Boston, and out to the sandy beaches of Cape Cod, there is something for everyone.

Aside from its natural beauty, the quality of life in Massachusetts also scores high on national rankings. From the job market to public education, health care, and more, state residents are fairing well.

Massachusetts is also one of the safest states to live in, not only safe from crime but also safe from natural dangers as well. Besides some long, nasty winters, Massachusetts is usually safe from hurricanes, tornadoes, and earthquakes, which plague other parts of the country.

The Bay State also doesn't have a ton of natural predators either. Deadly wildlife does exist in Massachusetts but it's not nearly as much of a threat as it is in other areas of the U.S. However, there are some insects that residents should avoid, and ticks are at the top of that list. We know the bugs that plague the northeast and carry possibly fatal diseases, such as Lyme, but less we forget about the diseases that mosquitoes carry as well.

First Case of West Nile Virus Confirmed in Massachusetts

This season's first confirmed case of West Nile Virus was confirmed in a mosquito sample last week.

Massachusetts public health officials confirmed that last Friday, June 13, the first positive mosquito sample in the state was discovered. The virus was detected in Shrewsbury and confirmed by the Massachusetts State Public Health Laboratory. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health urged residents to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites as West Nile Virus season begins earlier than usual.

Last year, there were 19 confirmed human cases of the virus in Massachusetts, and experts are hoping to see lower numbers this year. They urge Bay State residents to use insect repellent with EPA-registered ingredients such as DEET, permethrin, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus (PMD), or IR353, avoid outdoor activity from dusk to dawn, which are peak mosquito hours, and to wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, and socks when outside.