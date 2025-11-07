Fast Food Chain with Best French Fries in the U.S. Opens First Massachusetts Location

Massachusetts is filled with so many fantastic eateries that it's hard to pick a favorite. From delicious farm-to-table restaurants in the Berkshire hills to some of the best Italian food outside of Italy in Boston's North End, and everything in between, Massachusetts is chock-full of culinary greatness.

When you think of the culinary scene in Massachusetts, or anywhere in New England, seafood is surely the first thing that comes to mind. You're not wrong. As of August this year, there are over 740 seafood restaurants in Massachusetts. That's more than double the number of cities and towns in the state.

While fresh seafood remains king of Massachusetts cuisine, I don't know a single red-blooded American who doesn't love a french fry? A simple, yet cherished indulgence, the french fry often takes a back seat to its burger counterpart but often deserves a spotlight of its own.

Recently a ranking was published of the best fast food french fries in the country was published and the saddest part? The eatery who topped the list didn't have one single location in Massachusetts, until now.

Fast Food Chain with Best French Fries in the Country Opens First Massachusetts Location

Delish recently published their ranking of the Best Fast Food Fries in the United States and a small Tampa, Florida based chained topped the list, but were no where to be found in Massachusetts, until now.

The list crowned Checker's/Rally's the best fast food french fry in the nation, over McDonald's, Burger King and all the other heavy hitters. However, we were disappointed that currently there is not a single Checker's location in Massachusetts. At least not yet.

Checker's Set to Open First Massachusetts Location

Checkers, which currently operates 751 locations throughout the United States, will open a new location at 99 Gold Star Blvd., according to MassLive. Checkers has no locations in Massachusetts or New England, but have 32 locations in New York.

The location was previously occupied by Honey Dew Donuts. The real estate brokerage who announced the sale did not provide an expected opening date, however the License Commission in Worcester did recently approved licensure applications on Thursday, October 23.