Thriving Discount Retail Chain Has 35 Stores in Massachusetts

One store I love shopping at whether for coloring books and toys for my daughter or iPhone accessories or cheap headphones for me is Five Below. The prices aren't bad and you can get some great items, especially for kids' birthday parties. Five Below has 35 stores in Massachusetts including Brockton, Pittsfield, and West Springfield to name a few.

Get our free mobile app

While discount chains like Family Dollar and Dollar Tree are planning more closures, Five Below seems to be thriving. According to The U.S. Sun, Five Below intends to expand its reach by at least 150 stores by the end of 2025, and at least 50 of those stores are set to be operational by the end of the first fiscal quarter, which is on March 31, 2025.

At this point, Massachusetts isn't set to see any new Five Below shops pop up across the Bay State but neighboring New York is set to open a new store in Depew. Plus the Empire State recently saw the opening of two new stores. It's comforting to know that new stores are opening. Hopefully, the 35 Massachusetts stores will remain in business for a long time.

I have noticed whenever I stop by my local Five Below store there's usually a steady stream of traffic. I always have to give myself plenty of time when I enter the store because I know I can get sucked into looking at many of the items. Minutes can turn into hours at Five Below. Plus the store's candy selection is second to none which is always perfect for a movie night.

LOOK: Iconic products released the year you were born American history can often be remembered through our consumer habits. That's why Stacker ranked the iconic products released from the year you were born, starting in 1919. From Slurpees to iPods, this list is a pop culture-infused trip down memory lane. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: How Many of These Classic Summer Toys Do You Remember? If you grew up in the Wild West of the '60s, '70s, or '80s, summer toys were a lifeline because many of us were locked outside (until the street lights came on). Inside was no place for a kid! Check out these classic summer toys that kept us cool, kept us busy, and always seemed to add a dash of danger. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz