Five Locations You’re Most Likely to Get a Speeding Ticket in Massachusetts

Massachusetts residents are known to have some pretty wild reputations, whether it be our rabid sports fans or that sweet accent (which really only a very small percentage of us actually have) nothing entirely defines us like our drivers.

Contrary to popular belief, Massachusetts drivers are NOT the worst in the country. In fact, according to Quote Wizard analysis of over 2 million insurance quotes, Massachusetts comes in at number 16 on a ranking of states with the worst drivers. The company analyzed each state's accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and citations to reach their results

A police office on the side of the road as he writes a ticket. aijohn784 loading...

So we're not the worst, but Massachusetts drivers are not the best and the Massachusetts State Police are certainly not afraid to let us know our driving needs to improve.

Recently a Boston news station gathered data for 127,106 traffic stops for speeding in 2023 through a public records request with the Massachusetts State Police. Here's what they found.

88 percent of the traffic stops resulted in a ticket. 15,038 of the stops--around 12 percent--ended with a verbal warning, according to the data. Boston25 News

loading...

Places in Massachusetts Where the Most Speeding Tickets are Issued

Community Speed Watch Support Police Christopher Furlong loading...

Route 3 in Plymouth: 1,811 drivers stopped for speeding

I-290 in Worcester County: 1,345 drivers stopped for speeding in Shrewsbury, another 1,671 flagged in Worcester

Route 6 in Barnstable: 1,595 drivers stopped

Route 24 in Brockton: 1,559 drivers stopped

Mass Pike in Framingham: 1,383 drivers stopped

This got us curious about the cities and towns in Massachusetts with the state's best and worst drivers. Quote Wizard, who based the rankings of each individual Massachusetts community based on the number of accidents, speeding tickets, drunk driving arrests, and moving citations.

Communities With The Worst Drives in Massachusetts

The recent study shows that Chelmsford, Andover, Peabody, Plymouth, and Billerica take the cake for the most violations.

Communities With The Best Drivers in Massachusetts

Brookline, Boston, Cambridge, Amherst, and Malden were found to be the best.