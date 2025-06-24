Five Massachusetts Beaches Closed Despite Brutal Heat Wave

Massachusetts is a fantastic place to live and visit. From picturesque Cape Cod beaches to the iconic Boston skyline and west to the beautiful mountains of the Berkshires, Massachusetts truly has something for everyone.

While Massachusetts is one of the most populated states in the U.S., it also sees a significant number of tourists and visitors annually. According to visitma.com, Massachusetts sees around 26.2 million domestic visitors and 2.4 million international visitors annually.

Given the number of visitors that flock to Massachusetts annually, tourism is an extremely viable industry, and perhaps no place is more visited in Massachusetts than Cape Cod.

Cape Cod incorporates all of Barnstable County, which is comprised of 15 towns, plus the islands of Martha's Vineyard, Nantucket, and the Elizabeth Islands. With almost 600 miles of shoreline, the Cape is one of the most popular beach destinations in New England.

While Cape Cod is likely the first place that people think of when they hear Massachusetts beaches, there are plenty more spread along the north and south shore, and even more beaches in the state can be found on lakes and ponds.

Five Popular Massachusetts Beaches Closed Due to Bacteria in the Water

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, as of Tuesday, July 24, five beaches have been temporarily closed. The reason for their closure? Elevated or harmful levels of bacteria.

Swimming in waters contaminated with high levels of bacteria can lead to gastrointestinal or respiratory issues, which is why the state's Department of Health monitors it weekly.

The following Massachusetts Beaches were Closed Due to Bacteria as of Tuesday, July 24, 2025.

Ashby: Damon Pond Beach — bacterial exceedance

Damon Pond Beach — bacterial exceedance Nantucket: Miacomet Pond — harmful cyanobacteria bloom

Miacomet Pond — harmful cyanobacteria bloom Salem: Collins Cove; Juniper Point; Steps — bacterial exceedance

Collins Cove; Juniper Point; Steps — bacterial exceedance Saugus: Peckham Pond at Camp Nihan — bacterial exceedance

One additional closure is the main beach at Walden Pond State Reservation, which will remain closed for the season while a bathhouse is constructed. Red Cross Beach at Walden Pond will remain open with no lifeguards.