Flight Policy Changes At Boston’s Logan Airport

Finally some good news.

National politics are dominating conversation these days when it's normally local politics that affects people the most, but every once in awhile it seems the federal government throws you a bone. Yet, everything is subjective, so how do you judge the following?

I don't want a credit, I want my money back!

Flight delays and cancellations are a part of life, but how the airlines handle your compensation is more aggravating.

Air travelers in Massachusetts who get inconvenienced are about to have something go there way.

Airline refund rule

“Passengers deserve to get their money back when an airline owes them - without headaches or haggling,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Our new rule sets a new standard to require airlines to promptly provide cash refunds to their passengers.”

The rule, which was announced in late April, would require airlines to provide automatic refunds for flight delays, an issue that’s been a major source of consumer frustration in recent years. That’s a big change from existing policies, which give airlines significant leeway in doling out these refunds and require travelers to push for them themselves.

President Biden was recently on the Howard Stern show to talk about some of his accomplishments including this one which was announced in late April.

The airline refund rule will go into effect in October

You will get automatically refunded if:

If a domestic flight is delayed more than three hours

If an international flight is delayed more than six hours

If the location of the departure or arrival airport changes

If more connections are added to a flight

If passengers are downgraded to a different class or service than the one they paid for

You will automatically get refunded if you turn down whatever your airline offers you in terms of an alternative flight. You can't take another flight and still get refunded, in other words.

