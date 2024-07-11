Is It Illegal for Massachusetts Drivers to Drive in Flip-Flops?

The summer season is in full force in Massachusetts and that means, picnics, beach days, and of course, flip-flops!

While Massachusetts residents are hitting the beaches and soaking up the sun they're behind the wheel in their summer footwear as well. It has us wondering if we're allowed to cruise around in flip-flops or slide sandals, or does the great state of Massachusetts prevent driving in footwear that's deemed unsafe?

Well first let's start with bare feet. Is it illegal to drive with no shoes on in Massachusetts? No, it's not. There is no law prohibiting driving without shoes in Massachusetts. In fact, there are no laws preventing folks from driving shoeless anywhere in the U.S.

Is It Illegal to Drive in Flip-Flops in Massachusetts?

So what about Flip Flops? There are no laws specifically prohibiting wearing sandals while driving, however, there is a language that reminds residents they must drive in footwear and clothing that "does not prevent you using the controls in the correct manner" according to mass.gov.

For example, if you're in an accident, an investigating officer might consider your flip-flops unsafe and conclude that they caused you to lose control of your vehicle or fail to stop in time

I would be lying if I said there hasn't been one or two times that the back of my sandal has caught on the edge of a floor mat, or the toe on a pedal when I was behind the wheel. Thankfully, there was no incident, but I could see if it could be risky at times.

Like many circumstances when driving in, it's best to use common sense judgment. Just because there is no specific law against a specific action in Massachusetts, anything that you do behind the wheel that can be considered dangerous, could fall under the category of distracted driving or driving to endanger.