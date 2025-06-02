Massachusetts Supermarket Has a Lake in its Parking Lot

Massachusetts has been getting slammed with heavy rain lately. There have been several days of consecutive storms, and it seems like the Bay State hasn't seen a full weekend free of rain in quite some time.

The rain has been so rapid and heavy lately that some areas have had a difficult time keeping up with it, to the point where they have become flooded.

A Parking Lot in the Berkshires Looks Like it Contains a Mini Lake

I was taking care of grocery duties this past Sunday and saw that part of the parking lot that houses Stop & Shop, Five Guys, and Pizza Hut on Merrill Road in Pittsfield was completely flooded, so much so that it looked like a mini lake had formed.

Massachusetts and the Berkshires will see a few days of nice warm weather this week, which will be an opportunity for the parking lot to dry out, but it looks like June will be similar to May in terms of wet weather. Here's the forecast for June in Massachusetts, courtesy of the Old Farmer's Almanac.

Jun 1-14: Scattered showers, cool

Jun 15-20: Isolated t-storms, hot

Jun 21-27: Scattered t-storms, then sunny; cool, then warm

Jun 28-30: Isolated showers, cool

