Massachusetts is known for a lot of things. Its pivotal role in the country's history, some of the best colleges and universities in the world, spectacular landscapes from mountains to beaches, and in recent years the culinary scene has emerged as one of the best in the country.

Boston, Massachusetts has become a food mecca for chefs and diners alike. Local foodies and those visiting the area have a wide variety of culinary choices, from fresh seafood, to classic Italian, and Asian cuisine to Indian and even West African delicacies are all represented throughout the capital city.

In addition to some culinary gems and independently owned restaurants, there is also an abundance of chain eateries throughout the state. Industry trends show that by 2025 the chain restaurant industry will contribute an estimated $6.5 billion into the Massachusetts economy.

The state is home to some of the top chains in the nation, including the flagship store and headquarters of Dunks, one of the largest coffee chains in the U.S. While Dunks will always reign supreme in Massachusetts, a new breakfast chain has entered the chat, well at least the state.

Florida Based Breakfast Chain Opens First Massachusetts Locations

First Watch, a Florida-based breakfast, lunch, and brunch restaurant chain officially opened its first Massachusetts location. The new eatery, which is the first of the company's planned New England expansion, is located at Hanover Crossing on Washington Street in Hanover.

The new First Watch spans 3,500 square feet and boasts a covered patio, an indoor/outdoor bar, and 111 seats with an additional 26 outside. In addition, the new business created 30 jobs.

The chain cafe is marketed as a health-minded breakfast, brunch & lunch menu, including options such as omelets, salads & soups.