Marshmallow Fluff Festival Returns To Mass. On Sept. 20

I grew up on peanut butter and fluff as a kid - Fluff was made in my hometown of Lynn, but it was not invented there - it was invented in Somerville.

The Forever Fluff Festival, officially called What the Fluff? A Tribute to Union Square Innovation, is a super fun event happening on September 20. between 2 - 6 p.m. in Union Square, Somerville, Massachusetts. It celebrates Marshmallow Fluff, a sweet, gooey spread invented in Somerville in 1917 by Archibald Query. This year marks the festival’s 20th anniversary, and it’s all about sticky, sweet fun for everyone!

What is Marshmallow Fluff?

It’s a creamy, sugary, sticky spread made from corn syrup, sugar, egg whites, and vanilla flavoring. People love it in Fluffernutter sandwiches (peanut butter and Fluff) or on desserts. It’s a New England favorite, and Somerville is proud to be its birthplace.

Why Somerville?

Marshmallow Fluff was created right in Union Square, so the festival honors this local invention. Somerville is known for being creative and quirky, and this event shows off that spirit with live music, games, and yummy Fluff-inspired treats like Fluffernutter donuts and s’mores.

What’s the point?

The festival brings the community together to celebrate Somerville’s history of innovation. You can enjoy free games like Fluff Bowling, Fluff Jousting, and Fluff Musical Chairs, or watch performances on the Fluff’n Jam Stage with bands and DJs. There’s also Innovation Alley, where kids show off cool inventions. Local shops sell Fluff-themed goodies like t-shirts and cookies. It’s a free, family-friendly day to have fun, get a little sticky, and celebrate a sweet piece of Somerville’s history. -fluffestival.com