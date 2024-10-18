The ‘Fluorescent Clothing’ Law in Massachusetts

Massachusetts has a fluorescent clothing law. Did you know that? I guess I never really thought about it but some people are required by law to wear fluorescent/high-visibility clothing in Massachusetts.

Get our free mobile app

Who Has to Wear Fluorescent Clothing in Massachusetts?

According to mass.gov, any worker exposed to the risks of moving roadway traffic or construction equipment must wear high-visibility safety apparel. This includes workers in the following fields:

Highway construction and maintenance

Survey crews

Crossing guards

Emergency incident responders

Police officers

Public works

Sanitation

Fire

Another aspect of the fluorescent clothing law is that there are workers shouldn't wear the same colors that match other on-the-job materials. In addition, visibility and contrast are a must. Here are some examples:

Workers should not be the same color as traffic barrels and traffic cones.

Workers should not be the same color as construction vehicles.

Workers should not be the same color as emergency vehicles.

Workers should be identifiable to both motorists and

construction vehicle operators.

construction vehicle operators. Motorists should be able to identify a worker before they get within 1,000 feet of the worker.

Contrast against background is important.

Though it's not law, it also wouldn't hurt for non-workers who are walking at night in neighborhoods to wear reflective or fluorescent clothing. With the days getting shorter, more people are walking in the dark and it can be difficult for motorists to see them. I actually know somebody who was struck by a car about 10 years ago walking at night. That person now wears reflective clothing when walking at night.

So the next time you see somebody working in Boston, Worcester, the Berkshires, or anywhere throughout Massachusetts and they're wearing fluorescent clothing they're not just wearing those clothes for safety purposes, it's the law. You can get more details about the florescent clothing law in Massachusetts by going here.

LOOK: 15 formerly popular foods in America that are rarely eaten today Stacker researched the history of popular foods, from Jell-O salads to Salisbury steak, and highlighted 15 that are no longer widely consumed. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: The most popular dog breeds in America Using the American Kennel Club's 2023 rankings , released on April 9, 2024, Stacker compiled a ranking of the 100 most popular dog breeds in the U.S. Gallery Credit: Stacker