Fortunately, I've only had to apply for unemployment twice in my life and I must say it was fairly painless. Massachusetts gets a lot of flack for having high taxes, lest we forget the phrase 'Taxachusetts'. Perceptions die hard, however, since super high taxes haven't been a reality since the moniker's inception circa the 1970's.

The benefits that the commonwealth of Massachusetts offers is some of the best in the country, in particular unemployment insurance. We are the 4th best in the nation, with the state of Florida being the worst.

Folks Who Move From Mass. To Florida Are Shocked By This

People moving from Mass. to Florida are in for a rude awakening

For the sake of this post, we'll strictly talk about being on unemployment insurance.

As long as you didn't quit or get fired for something egregious and have earned $6300 bucks during the last four completed calendar quarters, you can collect unemployment insurance in Massachusetts.

The maximum amount is one of the highest in America.

If you are eligible to receive Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits, you will receive a weekly benefit amount of approximately 50% of your average weekly wage, up to the maximum set by law. As of October 1, 2024, the maximum weekly benefit amount is $1,051 per week.

Florida certainly isn't a terrible state, but its unemployment benefits are the worst.

Surf, sun and fun, but don't get laid off!

Florida is in first place on our list of states with the worst unemployment benefits. While the state has an unemployment rate of 3.7%, it is among the top 5 states with the lowest weekly payouts. In Florida, the weekly benefit amount is determined as 1/26 of the earnings in the highest quarter of the base period. The minimum weekly benefit amount an individual in Florida could receive is $32, while the maximum is $275. -insidermonkey.com

