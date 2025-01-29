Popular Food Chain with 19 MA Locations Serves High Quality Chicken

There's no question that people love fast-food chains. Even if it's not their first choice for a meal, fast food meals are convenient and a quick grab when there's no time to cook or go inside for a sit-down meal.

As you know, it can be tricky to find a fast food joint that serves 'real' food but if you're a fan of chicken, the next time you select a fast food place for your meal you may want to consider Chick-fil-A. The chain continues to grow and is a popular pick among chicken fans. Massachusetts alone has 19 Chick-fil-A locations around the state.

According to The Takeout Chick-fil-A serves some of the highest quality chicken among fast food chains.

All of this meat is free of fillers, artificial preservatives, or steroids. Chick-fil-A also vows never to use ground or separated meat (as is the case with overly processed chicken). Chick-fil-A's efforts to secure high-quality chicken translate into overwhelmingly positive reviews. The chain ranked first on the American Customer Satisfaction Index in both 2023 and 2024. It's the attention to detail that takes its chicken from good to great, with the chain's use of pressure-cooking and a salt-sugar brine (which, contrary to popular belief, does not use pickles) giving it its trademark juicy finish.

While Chick-fil-A is indeed a fast-food franchise if you are in the mood for some chicken quickly and want to consume 'real' chicken you can feel confident in selecting Chick-fil-A for your next fast-food outing.

As mentioned earlier, Chick-fil-A has 19 locations in Massachusetts including Chicopee, Worcester, Cape Cod, and 16 other locations throughout the Bay State.

