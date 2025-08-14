2 Major Food Recalls From 2 Popular Retailers In Massachusetts
Some serious, potentially deadly, recall alerts from our friends at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to pass along to Massachusetts and New York residents involving 2 items that many people might list as their FAVORITE!
We'll do these product recalls individually. First off, any coffee drinkers in the house? Many people, including myself, can't even START their day without that all-important first cup of coffee.. So, I would say a coffee recall is pretty important.
According to the FDA, certain lots of Clover Valley® Instant Coffee, which is distributed exclusively at Dollar General Stores, are on the voluntary recall list because they may contain fragments of GLASS.
There's some need-to-know information, huh, folks? The safety alert says that three lots of Clover Valley® Instant Coffee, sold and distributed between July 9-21, 2025, at Dollar General stores in 48 states, including MA, NY, CT, and VT, may contain glass.
Now, obviously, swallowing and ingesting glass is not a good thing. According to the alert, these lots on the recall list are the ones to look out for:
8-Ounce Clover Valley® Instant Coffee
Package UPC: 876941004069
Lot: L-5163 / Best By 12/13/2026
Lot: L-5164 / Best by 12/13/2026
Lot: L-5165 / Best by 12/14/2026
Customers who purchased the recalled product should discard it immediately and visit the FDA's website here for info on how to get a full refund. The second product recall concerns another popular product. Anyone out there like cheese?
The FDA also sent out a serious media alert concerning a certain type of cheese sold exclusively at all Wegmans Food Markets across the country, including Massachusetts, New York, and Connecticut.
The FDA's alert says that Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is recalling Wegmans Medium Camembert Soft Ripened Cheese and various products containing this cheese because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria.
I know I've stated this many times before, but if you're not familiar with the possible health risks of Listeria contamination, it can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in small children.
It can also pose health risks to the elderly and people with weakened immune systems. Even healthy people can experience short-term effects such as severe headaches, nausea, diarrhea, and more.
According to the FDA alert, the affected items were sold between July 1 and August 12, 2025, and they include the following:
- Wegmans Medium Camembert Soft Ripened Cheese, 8.8 OZ, UPC: 77890-53515 with best by dates of 7/26/25, 8/12/25, and 8/19/25
- Wegmans Assorted Cheese Flight, 1 LB, UPC: 2-77100-00000-0
- Wegmans Grilling Camembert with Tapenade & Roasted Tomatoes, 10 OZ, UPC: 2-77297-00000-0
- Wegmans Caramel Apple Pecan Topped Brie Cheese, 13 OZ, UPC: 2-77645-00000-3
Again, please visit the FDA's website here for more details and full product refund information.
