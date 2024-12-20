These Massachusetts Residents Made the Forbes 400: Richest in America

Massachusetts is one of the best states in which to live in the U.S. The small but heavily populated New England state is famous for its stunning and varying landscapes from beaches to mountains, its rich history, world-renowned colleges, and some pretty spectacular sports teams.

In addition to all its offerings, Massachusetts is also a great place to live based on its quality of life. Massachusetts is home to some of the best public education in the country and has one of the highest median incomes and one of the highest GDP per capita in the nation. Several media outlets, including wisevoter.com, rank Massachusetts as the second wealthiest state in the country, behind only New York state

Massachusetts residents might hold an annual median income of just under $89,026, according to census.gov, but there are plenty of Bay State residents who take home far more than that. It's WAY more than that.

The Forbes 400 was recently released for 2024, which the financial magazine bills as the "Definitive Ranking of America's Richest People". In total the people on the list make up a collective $5.4 trillion of wealth, up nearly $1 trillion from last year. A dozen have $100 billion-plus fortunes, which Forbes says is also a new record.

Four Massachusetts moguls made the list, all appearing in the top 100.

30. Abigail Johnson - Milton, MA

- Net worth: $31.3 billion

- Source of wealth: Fidelity

70. Edward Johnson IV - Boston, MA

- Net worth: $12.6 billion

- Source of wealth: money management

81. Robert Kraft - Brookline, MA

- Net worth: $11.8 billion

- Source of wealth: Manufacturing, New England Patriots, Self Made

91. Elizabeth Johnson - Boston, MA

- Net worth: $10.6 billion

- Source of wealth: money management