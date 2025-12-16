Here’s What The Forecast Says Regarding a White Christmas In Western Massachusetts

We all know how difficult it is to predict the weather. Right, Massachusetts residents? It's hard enough to get the next day's weather correct, let alone the weather forecast for over a week from now.

Nonetheless, many people want to know, "Will it be a white Christmas in Massachusetts"? I should preface this by saying that, even though I'm not the biggest fan of snow, I LOVE seeing it on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Listen, I spent the first decade of my life(for the most part) in tropical climates. Christmas was either a fake tree or a palm tree! It was always a Green Christmas. I remember my first "white" Christmas after moving to the beautiful Berkshires. I loved it.

A white Christmas in Park Square, Pittsfield. Doesn't the thought fill you up with nostalgic warm and fuzzies? I find that, as an adult, a Christmas without snow is really missing that special "something".

Anyway, I'm getting way off-topic here. If we look to the professionals at the Weather Channel and hold their extended forecast as Gospel, we can expect some snow showers on Christmas, possibly 1 to 3 inches with highs in the mid-20s.

On Christmas night, we could see cloudy skies with some evening fog, and the temperature will be around the 15-degree mark. I hope the Head Holiday Honcho is dressed for it. That's a mighty cold Christmas.

Turning to our friends who publish the annual Farmers' Almanac(can you believe they've been publishing that treasure trove of info for over 200 years?), we get a slightly different forecast.

According to them, it's going to be a fair and cold Christmas holiday. They don't really get too specific. But that could mean there might not even be snow on the ground. That would be heartbreaking.

Oh well, predicting the weather is often a crap shoot anyway, so we'll see what happens. Some say that the Farmers' Almanac is correct most of the time, but, as I said, we'll see what the future has in store.

In the meantime, if you really, really, really want a White Christmas, cross those fingers!

