Four Massachusetts Named Best Place to Live in the U.S. in 2025

There is a lot to love about living in Massachusetts. From its iconic Cape Cod beaches to the bustling Boston metro area, to the peaceful hills of the Berkshires. Massachusetts truly has something for everyone.

Whether you were born and raised in Massachusetts or are a transplant to the best state in New England, you know all it has to offer.

Massachusetts boasts a strong economy, affordable living, excellent public schools, and an overall high quality of life. The state has been highlighted as one of the best states to live in the US several times, by publications like US News and World Report, Niche, and CBS News.

Four Massachusetts Cities Named Best Places to Live in 2025

U.S. News and World Report has published its rankings of the best cities to live in the United States, and four Bay State communities made the list.

To reach their conclusions, U.S. News and World Report conducted research with people across the country and compiled data to score each city based on quality of education, healthcare, environment, and state infrastructure. The scores also took into account housing affordability and cost of living as well as crime, weather, and commuting time.

So, which four cities in Massachusetts made the list of the 250 best places to live in the nation?

Coming in at number 51 was Newton, Massachusetts, followed by Waltham at 224th, Somerville at 226, and lastly Brookline at 231st.

Johns Creek, Georgia, was ranked as the best city to live in 2025.