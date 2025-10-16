Four Massachusetts Towns Are Tied For #1 For This Reason And It’s Not Good
It's time to make you hungry, Massachusetts! Especially if you're a fan of good old-fashioned down-home BBQ. Slow roasted or smoked, turning that chicken and pork into tasty and tender pieces of meat.
And, whatever is on the menu, you can absolutely consider me definitely on board. Barbecued Chicken. Pulled Pork. Hickory Style Beef Ribs. Smoked Brisket. BBQ Pork Butt. Burnt Ends. Yum!
Throw in some potato salad, coleslaw, corn bread, baked beans, mac and cheese, and you can say I'm good to go! Yessir, I am deadly serious (as most people are when it comes to the subject of BBQ)!
I've had the good fortune to live all over the country, and while I may agree that Massachusetts might not be the first state that comes to mind when talking about delicious, succulent, finger-licking BBQ, I've had plenty of fantastic BBQ meals in the Bay State.
Having said that, even I was not prepared for this little statistic. According to a recent ranking by LawnStarter, Massachusetts has 4 destinations that are tied at #1 for WORST BBQ in the USA.
LawnStarter looked at the 500 biggest U.S. cities and ranked them across 5 categories and 20 key metrics, including consumer ratings, number of barbecue festivals, and competition awards.
The Commonwealth has four cities tied at #1 with 17 other cities for the worst barbecue cities in the country. That, to me at least, is simply astonishing. But before we delve further into that, what say we look at the BEST BBQ cities in America?
LawnStarter's Top 10 Best Barbecue Cities:
- Kansas City, Missouri
- Memphis, Tennessee
- Houston, Texas
- Kansas City, KS
- Los Angeles, California
- St. Louis, Missouri
- Austin, Texas
- San Antonio, Texas
- Chicago, Illinois
- New York, New York
Congratulations to all those cities in the top 10, and extra special kudos to Missouri and Texas for having multiple cities in the top 10! Now let's find out which 4 Massachusetts towns were part of that 21-way tie for last place:
- New Bedford
- Brockton
- Quincy
- Lawrence
We have GOT to do better than that, am I right? Low placings on the list just mean that there is not enough barbecue available in those towns, that's all. Let's make it happen, BBQ lovers! By the way, the highest Massachusetts city on the list is Worcester at #78.
Take a look at the full rankings when you have a minute by visiting LawnStarter's website here.
