Here’s Where You Can Find the Best 4th of July Fireworks in Western Massachusetts

From the beautiful Cape Cod beaches to the picturesque green mountains of the Berkshires, Massachusetts is a vast playground for outdoor enthusiasts during the summer months. While visitors flock here, locals love living in an area with abundant choices for outside recreation.

While Fall is a personal favorite, the is perhaps no more popular season in Massachusetts than the summer. Tourism is at an all-time high, and local residents travel throughout the state during the summer months.

Like anywhere in the U.S., the summer season in Massachusetts is punctuated by a few holidays, the biggest being the Fourth of July. In 2024, it was estimated that 1.9 million people spent the Independence Day holiday visiting the Bay State, and that's on top of local tourism as well.

What says Happy 4th of July more than fireworks? Nothing. Check out where you can find the best Independence Day fireworks in western Massachusetts.

Thursday, July 3

South Hadley: 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m., Michael E. Smith Middle School. Rain Date: 7/5/25

Amherst: 6:00 p.m., South Lawn next to McGuirk Stadium

South Deerfield: 8:45 p.m., Tree House Brewing. Rain Date: 7/12/25

Hadley: 9:15 p.m., 300 Stadium Drive. Rain Date: 7/6/25

Friday, July 4

Greenfield: 2:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m., Franklin County Fairgrounds

Springfield: 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m., Riverfront Park

Pittsfield: 9:00 p.m., Wahcona Park. Rain Date: 7/5/25

Agawam: 9:30 p.m., Six Flags Amusement Park Picnic Grove

North Adams: 9:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m., Noel Field

Williamstown: 9:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m., Taconic Golf Club

Saturday, July 5

Agawam: 9:30 p.m., Six Flags Amusement Park Picnic Grove

Greenfield: 9:35 p.m., Poet’s Seat Tower. Rain Date: 7/6/25