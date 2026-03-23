While Massachusetts continues to be a top state for tourism, education, and a place for families, many of the big retail and restaurant chains continue to shut down due to performance issues. Many of these businesses are no longer profitable, thus closing them is the only option.

As you probably already know, Eddie Bauer is closing all of its stores, including all Massachusetts locations, by April 30, 2026. Another chain is facing the same situation.

Specialty women’s clothing retailer Francesca’s filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February. All of the company's locations will be closed by the end of March 2026, while many of them have already permanently closed.

Many Massachusetts Locations are Permanently Closed

At one point, Massachusetts had 10 Francesca's locations (mainly in malls), but many of those have already shut down. There are a few remaining open stores, but those will close by the end of the month.

The following Francesca's Massachusetts locations are permanently closed:

South Shore Plaza, Braintree, MA

Burlington Mall, Burlington, MA

Dartmouth Mall, Dartmouth, MA

Seekonk Shopping Center, Seekonk, MA

Mashpee Commons, Mashpee, MA

Cape Cod Mall, Hyannis, MA

These Massachusetts Francesca's Stores are Still Open Until the end of March 2026

Holyoke Mall, Holyoke, MA

Natick Mall, Worcester, MA

The Longmeadow Shops, Longmeadow, MA

Wrentham Village Premium Outlets, Wrentham, MA

With all of Francesca's locations permanently closing soon, the company is offering up some discounts. According to its website, Francesca's Going Out of Business sale includes 50-80% off storewide at all remaining open stores. It's worth noting that all sales are final and the retailer is no longer accepting gift cards, merchandise credits, and loyalty rewards.

LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist Stac﻿ker takes a look at 50 major retail chains that no longer exist and the reasons for their demise. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer