Free Massachusetts Boater Safety Certificate Class Offered in Berkshire County

Massachusetts has its fair share of crazy laws. Antiquated rules surrounding facial hair, sleeping nude, and even how you're allowed to sing the national anthem are still on the books in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts is also known to have some of the strictest laws in the country when it comes to things like alcohol, both consuming and selling, as well as the rules of the road. While many of the laws in Massachusetts, as overbearing as they might seem sometimes, are in place to help keep folks safe.

A new law in Massachusetts' enacted in early 2025 will affect anyone operating a watercraft in the Bay State, even those on small personal vessels.

Massachusetts Law Requires Certificate for Anyone Operating a Boat

The Hanson-Milone Safe Boating Act was passed into law on January 8th, 2025 by Massachusetts Governor Maura Healy and will require all boat operators in the Commonwealth to obtain a boater safety certificate.

The new law mandates that all boat operators, including those operating personal watercraft, pass a boater safety education program and exam to obtain a safety certificate, and the certificate must be present on the vessel during operation.

The legislation provides certain exemptions for individuals such as merchant mariners, active members of the Armed Forces who are qualified to operate motorboats, or students of a secondary or maritime school or college who operate motorboats as part of instruction.

How to Obtain a New Massachusetts Boater Safety Certificate

There is a large list of state-approved Boater Safety Certificate providers, many of which allow folks to take the class in person or online. Check out the state's list here.

Free Boater Certificate Course Offered in Berkshire County

There is an online option for $40, but Greylock Glen in Adams, Massachusetts is offering a free in-person 10-hour course provided by the Massachusetts Environmental Police. The class will take place over the course of three days, February 17, 18 and 19, from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

For more information or to register for the class visit here.