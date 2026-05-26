Berkshire County Burger King Restaurants Offering Free Burgers to Royal Perks Members

It seems like nowadays every day has something special connected to it. Whether it's National Pizza Day, National Paper Airplane Day, National Love Your Cat Day, etc., every day has a reason to celebrate.

One day that is coming up that I'm interested in because it involves food is National Hamburger Day, which is on Thursday, May 28. By the way, the month of May is National Hamburger Month.

Fun Fact: According to National Day Calendar, the world's largest hamburger was 2,566 lb - 9 oz and achieved in Pilsting, Germany, on July 9, 2017.

Obviously, it's easy to celebrate National Hamburger Day. You can make a juicy burger on your grill at home, cook it in the oven, or head to your favorite restaurant and order one off the menu.

Burger King is Offering Free Hamburgers to Royal Perks Members on National Hamburger Day

It goes without saying that Burger King will be offering something special on National Hamburger Day. According to the burger chain, on Thursday, May 28, Royal Perks members can receive a free hamburger with any purchase of $3 or more at participating Burger King restaurants nationwide. The promotion is available exclusively through the Burger King app or website.

How to Sign Up for Royal Perks and How it Works

According to Burger King's website, signing up to be a Royal Perks member is simple. You just need to follow these steps:

Become a Royal Perks member by signing up on the BK® App or bk.com.

Earn 10 Crowns for every $1 spent on eligible transactions.

Redeem Crowns for eligible BK® menu items.

There are three Burger King locations in Berkshire County participating in the National Hamburger Day special offer, including:

Pittsfield

Location: 29 1st St, Pittsfield, MA 01201

Lenox

500 Pittsfield Rd, Lenox, MA 01240

North Adams

74 American Legion Dr, North Adams, MA 01247

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