Massachusetts Residents Can Enjoy Free Coffee Today, Here’s How

Many Massachusetts folks are waking up this morning a bit drowsy, a bit tired, a bit hungover. With all of the big game festivities that took place on Sunday, you may find yourself needing an extra boost today.

Of course, many Americans are just going to stay out of work today and get caught up on sleep. As a matter of fact, a recent Harris Poll found that 22.5 million people across the United States plan on staying out today (2/9).

If you are going to work today and plan on making the best of your day it's worth noting that you can get free coffee from Starbucks. Well, that's one nice thing about getting out of bed today.

Here's How it Works

According to CNN Business, members of the Starbucks Rewards loyalty program can activate a coupon in the Starbucks app on Monday (today) for one free, tall-sized (12-ounce) hot or iced coffee. They can redeem the coupon Monday by ordering on the app or in person at stores.

If you're not a member, it's easy to sign up as you can create an account by going here.

Why is Starbucks Offering Free Coffee Today?

Starbucks is offering free coffee today for exactly the reason you're thinking. It's a post-gameday pick-me-up. Starbucks can be found throughout Massachusetts including Boston, Springfield, Worcester, etc. You can find a store closest to you by going here.

So get out of bed, put on some clothes, and claim your free brew today.

