MA Invites You to Fish for Free…No License Required

If you have lived in Massachusetts for any length of time, you probably know that if you want to fish in fresh water and are 15 or older, you need a fishing license to fish legally. Ages 15-17 and ages 70 or older can get free licenses. If you're not sure where to go to purchase a license, no sweat, you can buy one here.

The good news is that for one weekend this year, Massachusetts will let you forgo the fishing license and fish for free. According to mass.gov, this year's Free Freshwater Fishing Weekend is on June 7 and 8. No license is required to fish any public lake, pond, reservoir, stream, or river in Massachusetts from 12 a.m. Saturday, June 7, until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, June 8.

Why Does Massachusetts Offer a Free Freshwater Fishing Weekend?

The Bay State offers this weekend, so you can experience the fishing and see if it's a hobby or pastime you would like to take up without having to worry about purchasing a license. Think of it as try before you buy. The free weekend also promotes outdoor recreation, allows families to try fishing, and follows spring trout stocking to ensure good fishing opportunities.

I'm New to the Area. Where Can I Fish in Massachusetts? Is There a List of Places I Can View

Mass.gov contains a handy digital map and list showing you where you can fish in the state. The map also contains boat access, water depths, trout-stocked waters, bait shops, and more throughout Massachusetts. You can check out the digital map by going here.

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