Massachusetts Folks Can Win Free Ice Cream for a Year, Here’s How

Attention, Massachusetts ice cream lovers, you have a chance to win free ice cream for a year. We're talking about good quality ice cream to boot.

Ben and Jerry's is offering free ice cream for a year. According to the company's website, all you have to do is fill out the form and click submit. I just did, and it was as easy as pie. You don't have to purchase anything to sign up. The sweepstake ends on 5/5/2026.

The other cool thing about the sweepstakes is right before you get to the form, there's a question on the site that says, "What funky-chunky flavor will you try first??" meaning you are not tethered to the same flavor over and over again if you win. You can switch it up throughout the year. Although I will say that if I won, I would be opting for the Brownie Batter flavor more than once.

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As you probably already know, you can buy Ben & Jerry's ice cream at a multitude of grocery stores, but if you want the full Ben & Jerry's experience, you can visit any of these Massachusetts locations.

Boston

800 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02199

174 Newbury St, Boston, MA 02116

8 N Market St, Boston, MA 02109

61 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215

83 Seaport Blvd, Boston, MA 02110

New England Aquarium, 1 Central Wharf, Boston, MA 02110

Braintree

30 Forbes Rd, Braintree, MA 02184

Cambridge

59 White St, Cambridge, MA 02140

35 John F. Kennedy St, Cambridge, MA 02138

Hingham

92 Derby St #113, Hingham, MA 02043

Hyannis

352 Main St, Hyannis, MA 02601

Marlborough

187 Boston Post Rd W, Marlborough, MA 01752

Natick

1265 Worcester Street, MA-9, Natick, MA 01760

Needham

33 Highland Terrace, Needham, MA 02494 (catering services)

North Eastham

50 Brackett Rd, North Eastham, MA 02651

Pittsfield

179 South St, Pittsfield, MA 01201

South Deerfield

25 Greenfield Rd, South Deerfield, MA 01373

Watertown

103 Arsenal Yards Blvd, Watertown, MA 02472

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