Massachusetts Folks Can Win Free Ice Cream for a Year, Here’s How
Attention, Massachusetts ice cream lovers, you have a chance to win free ice cream for a year. We're talking about good quality ice cream to boot.
Ben and Jerry's is offering free ice cream for a year. According to the company's website, all you have to do is fill out the form and click submit. I just did, and it was as easy as pie. You don't have to purchase anything to sign up. The sweepstake ends on 5/5/2026.
The other cool thing about the sweepstakes is right before you get to the form, there's a question on the site that says, "What funky-chunky flavor will you try first??" meaning you are not tethered to the same flavor over and over again if you win. You can switch it up throughout the year. Although I will say that if I won, I would be opting for the Brownie Batter flavor more than once.
As you probably already know, you can buy Ben & Jerry's ice cream at a multitude of grocery stores, but if you want the full Ben & Jerry's experience, you can visit any of these Massachusetts locations.
Boston
- 800 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02199
- 174 Newbury St, Boston, MA 02116
- 8 N Market St, Boston, MA 02109
- 61 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215
- 83 Seaport Blvd, Boston, MA 02110
- New England Aquarium, 1 Central Wharf, Boston, MA 02110
Braintree
- 30 Forbes Rd, Braintree, MA 02184
Cambridge
- 59 White St, Cambridge, MA 02140
- 35 John F. Kennedy St, Cambridge, MA 02138
Hingham
- 92 Derby St #113, Hingham, MA 02043
Hyannis
- 352 Main St, Hyannis, MA 02601
Marlborough
- 187 Boston Post Rd W, Marlborough, MA 01752
Natick
- 1265 Worcester Street, MA-9, Natick, MA 01760
Needham
- 33 Highland Terrace, Needham, MA 02494 (catering services)
North Eastham
- 50 Brackett Rd, North Eastham, MA 02651
Pittsfield
- 179 South St, Pittsfield, MA 01201
South Deerfield
- 25 Greenfield Rd, South Deerfield, MA 01373
Watertown
- 103 Arsenal Yards Blvd, Watertown, MA 02472
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