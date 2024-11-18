Free Turkeys Now Available to Massachusetts Residents But Here’s The Catch
November is racing along and in less than two weeks many people will be sitting down to a Thanksgiving family dinner. Massachusetts shoppers are eligible to obtain a free turkey for the big day but as is the case with many promotions there are a few caveats attached to receiving your free Thanksgiving turkey.
Massachusetts-based wholesale retailer BJ's is offering free Turkeys this Thanksgiving. Here are a few things you should know:
- You must be a member of BJ's
- You would have had to spend $150 (or more) in the same transaction in-club or online between Nov. 1 and Nov. 14
- BJ's members who did make the transaction during the required period can now clip their free turkey digital coupons
- Coupons need to be clipped between 11/16 and 11/27
My wife and I have been BJ's members for years and spending $150 on household items isn't hard. We knew the special promotion was coming up so we waited a little while before we did another shopping trip to BJ's to make sure we would spend the required amount so we could get in on the special promotion.
What Kind of Turkey is BJ's Offering for Its Free Turkey Promotion?
Members participating in this promotion are eligible to receive a Butterball brand turkey (maximum coupon value of $25, excludes organic turkeys, available while supplies last).
BJ's Wholesale Club holiday hours:
- Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28: closed
- Black Friday, Nov. 29: 7 a.m. open
- Tuesday, Dec. 24: 8 a.m. open
- Wednesday, Dec. 25: closed
- Tuesday, Dec. 31: 8 a.m. open
- Wednesday, Jan. 1: 9 a.m. open
BJ's Massachusetts Locations
- Auburn
- Chicopee
- Danvers
- Dedham
- Framingham
- Franklin
- Greenfield
- Haverhill
- Hudson
- Hyannis
- Leominster
- Medford
- North Dartmouth
- Northborough
- Pittsfield
- Plymouth
- Quincy
- Revere
- Seekonk
- South Attleboro
- Stoneham
- Stoughton
- Taunton
- Waltham
- Weymouth
