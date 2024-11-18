November is racing along and in less than two weeks many people will be sitting down to a Thanksgiving family dinner. Massachusetts shoppers are eligible to obtain a free turkey for the big day but as is the case with many promotions there are a few caveats attached to receiving your free Thanksgiving turkey.

Massachusetts-based wholesale retailer BJ's is offering free Turkeys this Thanksgiving. Here are a few things you should know:

You must be a member of BJ's

You would have had to spend $150 (or more) in the same transaction in-club or online between Nov. 1 and Nov. 14

BJ's members who did make the transaction during the required period can now clip their free turkey digital coupons

Coupons need to be clipped between 11/16 and 11/27

My wife and I have been BJ's members for years and spending $150 on household items isn't hard. We knew the special promotion was coming up so we waited a little while before we did another shopping trip to BJ's to make sure we would spend the required amount so we could get in on the special promotion.

What Kind of Turkey is BJ's Offering for Its Free Turkey Promotion?

Members participating in this promotion are eligible to receive a Butterball brand turkey (maximum coupon value of $25, excludes organic turkeys, available while supplies last).

BJ's Wholesale Club holiday hours:

Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28: closed

Black Friday, Nov. 29: 7 a.m. open

Tuesday, Dec. 24: 8 a.m. open

Wednesday, Dec. 25: closed

Tuesday, Dec. 31: 8 a.m. open

Wednesday, Jan. 1: 9 a.m. open

BJ's Massachusetts Locations

Auburn

Chicopee

Danvers

Dedham

Framingham

Franklin

Greenfield

Haverhill

Hudson

Hyannis

Leominster

Medford

North Dartmouth

Northborough

Pittsfield

Plymouth

Quincy

Revere

Seekonk

South Attleboro

Stoneham

Stoughton

Taunton

Waltham

Weymouth

BJ's Club Locator

